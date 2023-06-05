BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BN opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
