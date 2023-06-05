BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BN opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.