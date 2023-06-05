BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,654 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

