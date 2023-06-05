Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

