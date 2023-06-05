GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 37,150 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.