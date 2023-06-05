Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

