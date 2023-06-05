BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 1,244 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Pool Increases Dividend

Shares of POOL opened at $326.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

