GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in DHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.20.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

