BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $433,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

APH stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

