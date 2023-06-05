GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $570,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

