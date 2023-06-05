GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 10,901 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GLOP opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

