GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 254,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.