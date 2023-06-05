GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $602,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Calix were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after acquiring an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

