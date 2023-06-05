BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 710 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $458.86 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.84 and a 200 day moving average of $437.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

