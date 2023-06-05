Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 12,578 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of National Vision worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after acquiring an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,202,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $25.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

