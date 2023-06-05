GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $599,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

