BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $462,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.35 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

