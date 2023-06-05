GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $583,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,315 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,302 shares of company stock worth $1,187,758. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.45.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.