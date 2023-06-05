GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $595,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $804.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

