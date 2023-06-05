GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $590,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,893 shares of company stock worth $6,503,337 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

