17,417 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 57.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

