GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Bank System Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBU opened at $53.05 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.