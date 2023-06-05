BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,499 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 375.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,977,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,812,000 after buying an additional 243,047 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 319,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $132.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

