1,490 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,355,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MKTX opened at $281.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

