Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Model N were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 43.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 350.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Model N Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,444 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.