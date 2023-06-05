5,922 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.