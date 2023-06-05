Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AES were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AES by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,433,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.