GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,691 shares of company stock valued at $77,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

