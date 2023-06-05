GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 349,311 Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Alaunos Therapeutics worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,334,596 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

TCRT opened at $0.50 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

TCRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.