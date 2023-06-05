Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

