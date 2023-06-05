GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,861 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after acquiring an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

