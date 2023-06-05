170,317 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Cerus as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cerus Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
Featured Stories
