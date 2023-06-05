BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Seagen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $195.38 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

