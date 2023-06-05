GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 11,592 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

