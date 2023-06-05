BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,344 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

