GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,069 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

