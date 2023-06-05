GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
- Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
- Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.