GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate Company Profile

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

