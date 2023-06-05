GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $609,000 Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 359.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 127,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 256,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $28.20 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

