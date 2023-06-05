GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

