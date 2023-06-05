BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

