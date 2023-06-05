BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 20,166 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

