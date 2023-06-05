American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Five Below worth $33,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,851,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.91. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

