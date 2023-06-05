American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.83 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

BCC stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

