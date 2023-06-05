Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

