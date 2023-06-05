American Century Companies Inc. Has $36.40 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,228 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.85% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $36,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,359,735,150,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 209,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.11 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

