American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Chewy worth $32,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.