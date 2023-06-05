Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $123.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

