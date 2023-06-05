Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,068 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $397.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.30 and its 200 day moving average is $418.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.