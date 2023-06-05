Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,716 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of AAON worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

