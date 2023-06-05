Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $133,050.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

