Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $133,050.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading
