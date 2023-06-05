FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Buys $182,000.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

